GLEN RIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --A fatal single-car crash that claimed the lives of two young men in New Jersey earlier this week began as a police pursuit, authorities announced Friday.
Essex County prosecutors say Montclair police officers tried to stop 25-year-old Galo Flores on Monday night, but Flores sped away. Authorities did not indicate why police attempted a vehicle stop.
The officers followed him with their lights on, before Flores slammed into a light pole and tree on Bloomfield Avenue in Glen Ridge.
The car then burst into flames.
Flores and his passenger, 20-year-old Carlos Nieves, were killed.
The destruction was so great authorities initially believed more than one vehicle was involved.
"It's a shock," Flores brother, Angel, said. "I don't know what to feel. You know, I don't...my mom is devastated. Heartbroken. But now I got to, you know, live. Without him. Every time I was in problems, he'll come. He'll come and always, you know, protect me. If I was in trouble, he'll come, help me, no matter what the problem was."
Nieves lived with his mom in Newark, where his building superintendent says Nieves was a kind person who would have turned 21 Friday.
