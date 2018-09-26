EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4346503" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates reports from Passaic.

A man whose wife is a dentist pretended to be one too, authorities in Passaic County, New Jersey said.Oscar Guevara, 41, is an X-ray technician, but he also illegally performed dental work on patients at his wife's New Jersey practice, prosecutors said.Among his unsuspecting patients was a 16-year-old girl. Guevara allegedly wrongfully installed braces on the girl, who needed follow up and remedial care from a legitimate dentist.Guevara was charged with conspiracy to commit health care claims fraud and practicing dentistry without a license.His wife, Dr. Amy Rojas is a legitimate dentist, but she's also in hot water.According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, Rojas, 37, and Guevara also committed insurance fraud, submitting false bills for procedures supposedly performed by Rojas that were actually performed by Guevara.Rojas is listed as the owner of Allure Dental: One office is on Prospect Street in Passaic and the other is on Cedar Lane in Teaneck.Rojas was charged with health care claims fraud and conspiracy to commit health care claims fraud.Kenisha Campbell said her daughter was an Allure patient."I brought my daughter here, and she got an infection in her mouth. And I had to rush her to the hospital," she said.Campbell said Guevara performed the procedure, not Dr. Rojas.Allure Dental was open Wednesday, and staff said the doctor was seeing patients and did not have time to speak to Eyewitness News.A few people who said they were patients did speak about Guevara."I just thought he was a partner, never thought he was her husband or anything of that nature," one patient said. "I thought he was an assistant. He would help her on whatever she needed but I never thought she was actually practicing."She said she was coming for a cleaning but decided to request her records and leave. Campbell said after her first and only experience, she was not coming back anyway.--------------------