EDGEWATER PARK, New Jersey -- Authorities say a New Jersey man killed his mother inside her apartment, put her in a chest and then drove her body to a pizza shop where he worked.
Brian Templeton, 53, who was staying with his mother in the 100 block of Cornwall Court in Edgewater Park, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree desecration of human remains.
The investigation began after an employee at the complex asked to check on 77-year-old Doris Templeton, according to authorities.
Authorities said Brian Templeton killed his mother inside of her apartment, put her body into a chest and loaded it in the back of his car. He then moved his car to the parking lot of a Willingboro pizza shop, where he was employed as a driver, and began using his mother's car for transportation, authorities said.
Doris Templeton's body was found on Tuesday. A medical examiner determined her cause of death to be bunt force trauma to the head.
Brian Templeton is currently at a medical facility where he is being treated for an ongoing condition, authorities said. Upon his release, he will be scheduled for a detention hearing in Superior Court and the case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for a possible indictment.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Prosecutors: New Jersey man killed mom, left body in car at pizza shop
MURDER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More