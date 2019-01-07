MASTIC BEACH, Long Island (WABC) --The suspect accused of leaving the scene of a deadly accident on Long Island appeared in court Monday.
The victims, William Molnar and his wife Jean of Mastic Beach. were struck and killed when a driver slammed into their Subaru last month.
Patrick Poillon, 24, went before a judge on upgraded charges related to the crash, including manslaughter in the second degree, assault, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, tampering with physical evidence, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
Prosecutors said Monday during Poillon's arraignment on the grand jury indictment that the black box from Poillon's car showed the gas pedal was at 100 percent full throttle when he T-boned the Molnars' car after he failed to stop at a stop sign. They said his car was traveling just below 70 miles per hour.
Prosecutors said Poillon had blown through several stop signs on Huguenot Drive and, while driving, was holding a 25-ounce can of beer in one hand.
Prosecutors said Poillon fled the accident on foot, leaving his passenger James Cotter trapped in the passenger seat. Cotter was seriously injured, but survived. Police arrested Poillon a few hours later at his father's house in Mastic Beach. Prosecutors said Poillon was "unremorseful and uncooperative" with police.
"My client is afforded presumption of innocence until proven guilty," said Katherine Fernandez, Poillon's attorney.
Several of Jean Molnar's family members attended Monday's court hearing.
"I don't know if any justice will help," said Christina Fudenski, Jean Molnar's mother. "Will I be at peace? No. I will never be able to hold her. I will never be able to see her physically."
Fudenski said she and her daughter used to talk on the phone several times every day and the last words Fudenski told Molnar was she loved her.
Jean and William Molnar leave behind four children and two grandchildren.
Prosecutors told the judge they have strong evidence, including surveillance video, to prove Poillon acted in a "deadly and dangerous manner" on the night of the accident.
Prosecutors revealed that Poillon is facing charges in several other cases, including felony assault, robbery and disorderly conduct with a hate crime motivation.
They said in August 2016 Poillon, while at a supermarket in Vermont with his girlfriend, began fighting with a man. An African-American woman was trying to clean up the mess left behind during the fight when investigators said Poillon called her a racial slur and began attacking her. He and his girlfriend fled the scene, but were found a few days later hiding in a closet.
Poillon has also been convicted of felony robbery, harassment, assault of a police officer and is facing criminal trespass charges in Suffolk County.
Poillon is being held on $5 million bond. His father had no comment as he left court Monday afternoon.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube