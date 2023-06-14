Extra Time: Brooklyn water rescue; Trump's historic arraignment

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we have the latest on a water rescue in Brooklyn, former President Donald Trump's court appearance and more.

On Tuesday evening, authorities say a male, who appeared to be a teenager, was pulled out of Prospect Park Lake by civilians.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Trump court appearance

Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back. The history-making court date, centered on charges that Trump mishandled government secrets that as commander-in-chief he was entrusted to protect, kickstarts a legal process that will unfold at the height of the 2024 presidential campaign and carry profound consequences not only for his political future but also for his own personal liberty.

NYC is 1st major school system to offer virtual learning program

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new, tentative five-year deal with the United Federation of Teachers on Tuesday. And after a challenging negotiation, a deal between the district and its teachers will include raises and two types of bonuses: for retention and contract ratification. Adams said it's a fair deal, which will provide teachers and students with the support they need. The agreement will also establish a virtual learning program to allow students to take classes at non-traditional times like nights and weekends.

Who will replace NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell?

NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced her departure in a letter to members of the NYPD on Monday and now the big question is why and what is next.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

