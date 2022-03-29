Drivers, delivery workers protest outside Uber's NYC headquarters to demand fair pay

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11689507" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from a homeless encampment cleanup site in Williamsburg.

NEW YORK CITY -- Rideshare and delivery drivers protested outside Uber's New York City headquarters on Tuesday to demand fair pay.Drivers are calling on Uber to include NYC-based workers in their fuel surcharge and they want to roll back the massive commission on drivers' tips."We're fighting for the app workers in the city. Whether you're a cyclist delivering food, whether you're a Uber driver or Lyft driver," NYC Drivers Unite's Raul Rivera said. "We want these applications to do the right thing and stop stealing from the hard workers here in New York.Uber and other rideshare drivers are struggling as their profits are shrinking as gas prices, toll fees, and other expenses are soaring.----------