Protesters block traffic, shut down Holland Tunnel

By Eyewitness News
Protestors shut down Holland Tunnel

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Protests broke out in New York City leading to the closure of the Holland Tunnel on Thursday night.

Demonstrators blocked traffic on the New York side of the tunnel.

RELATED | Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
A white former Minnesota police officer faces her first court appearance in the traffic-stop shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright.



Police were there, but there was no word on how long the closure would last.

Meanwhile in Chicago, small but vocal demonstrations took place after the release of police body cam video showing an officer chasing 13-year-old Adam Toleda moments before he was shot to death.
Chicago police bodycam video of the police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo was released to the public on Thursday, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.



A gun was found nearby, but video shows Toleda put his hands up without a gun when the officer fired.


