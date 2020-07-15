Protesters clash with NYPD near City Hall; 3 officers hurt, 15 in custody

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Protesters at City Hall clashed with police and now at least three officers are injured.

This all happened at the same time a "Stop the Violence" march went across the Brooklyn Bridge.



Newscopter 7 was next to City Hall where those marchers stopped to hold a peaceful rally.

Protesters at the "Defund the Police" encampment clashed with police and at least three NYPD officers sustained injuries; one has a head injury, one has a facial injury, and one has a hand injury.

Pro-police protesters got close to where the "Defund the Police" protesters were and chaos ensued around 10 a.m.

"They literally arrested about 20 of our folks, as this protest, stop, we're going to arrest Black Lives Matter protesters and then allow this protest to peacefully come by," said Jonathan Lykes, Black Youth Project 100. "They didn't want a counter protest, they didn't want democracy, they didn't want freedom in this moment."

At least 15 people are in custody. Charges against them are pending, including disorderly conduct.

"We're fighting for unity. It just seems that there's so much violence," said Bill Casey, Retired Sergeant Association. "And the cops are being portrayed as villains instead of what they really are, which is heroes."

"We support the police and we need their help because this city is becoming a war zone," said Tamara Lashchyk, a pro-police demonstrator.

Meantime, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he will be signing the package of police reform bills, including the anti-chokehold bill, later Wednesday.

