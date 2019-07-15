Protesters head to Washington, DC to demand justice for Eric Garner

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The clock is ticking for the Justice Department to file charges in the chokehold death of Eric Garner.Monday, a rally is being held in the nation's capital to urge the feds to make a move ahead of Wednesday's deadline.Video of Garner in a chokehold sparked outrage and conversation across the country, but the officer involved was never criminally charged.Daniel Pantaleo could still get fired pending the outcome of last month's internal NYPD administrative trial, but a Staten Island grand jury decided not to indict him.Now it's up to the U.S. Justice Department. They have until Wednesday when the five-year statute of limitation expires.It was July 17, 2014, when Garner was arrested on suspicion of selling loose cigarettes outside a Staten Island deli.When Pantaleo placed him in a chokehold, Garner told him, "I can't breathe."A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.Monday morning, protestors boarded a bus to D.C. The protest is being held outside the Justice Department around noon, demanding Pantaleo be criminally charged.It is widely expected that will not happen. The Reverend Al Sharpton is also expected to attend.----------