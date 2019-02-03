Protesters pushed back at Brooklyn federal jail where power out

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the latest on conditions at a Brookyn jail.

Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Some demonstrators protesting the lack of heat and electricity at a federal detention center in Brooklyn attempted to get into the facility Sunday.

At one point, correction officers used pepper spray after a woman communicating with her son inside began walking into the entrance and other people tried rushing in.


Witnesses say officers used significant force to push the people out, with some of those attempting to come in falling to the ground.

Hundreds of protesters gathered Saturday, demanding to know why the building still had no heat.

They returned Sunday and said they planned to remain until electricity is fully restored.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said that work to restore power to the jail where inmates have gone without heat and electricity for a week will be completed by Monday.

About 1,200 inmates remain in the dark at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The city delivered emergency supplies Saturday night.

Inmates have been using pots, pans and flashlights to bang on their cell windows, even spelling out their message on walls that it was not okay.

There was also a tense confrontation between protesters at the detention center and correction officers.


It all started with a small electrical fire last Sunday, causing a partial outage.
It was so cold this week that defense attorneys say medical care is nonexistent and say inmates were left wrapping themselves head to toe in towels for warmth.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says inmates have hot water for showers and that medical services continue to be provided.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Saturday that the city was sending trucks with hundreds of blankets and hand warmers.

Moments later, State Senator Julia Salazar tweeted that the warden refused those blankets.



A congresswoman who visited the Metropolitan Detention Center for the second time on Saturday said officials are not taking the situation seriously enough.

"The inmates are very, very angry and complaining," said Rep. Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat whose district includes the jail. "We expressed our frustration that the warden is not approaching this with a sense of urgency."

Velazquez first visited the jail Friday after seeing news reports that hundreds of inmates there have spent the past week largely without heat, power or the ability to communicate with their attorneys or families.

The Bureau of Prisons acknowledged in an emailed statement Saturday that the jail "experienced a partial power outage due to a fire in the switch gear room." The bureau said a new electrical panel is being installed by an outside contractor and work is expected to be completed by Monday.

The bureau said air temperatures in the units "were within acceptable ranges" Saturday.

Velazquez disagreed. She said lawmakers measured the temperature as low as 49 degrees in some cells. "The heat is sporadic and it's uneven," she said.


(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
power outageprisonweathercoldheatBrooklynNew York CitySunset Park
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally shot at subway station in Queens
Pregnant woman stabbed to death in Queens building vestibule
Patriots and Rams set to square off in the Super Bowl
1 killed, 1 critically injured in car crash on Belt Parkway
'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett returns to stage after attack
Dog that escaped, ran through Lincoln Tunnel found dead
Police arrest sex offender accused of running off with Bronx teen
Dozens displaced by apartment building fire in the Bronx
Show More
Wheelchair-bound woman wins suit over United Airlines
Suspect in 2009 murder who fled NYC to Australia arrested
Flight canceled after taking off and returning to airport 3 times
Virginia Governor says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
NYC congestion pricing brings higher fares for taxis, Ubers
More News