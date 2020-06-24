Protesters sleep outside City Hall in NYC call to defund the police

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Protesters spent the night outside City Hall in Lower Manhattan.They are demanding $1 billion in cuts from the NYPD's nearly $6 billion budget.They are vowing to sleep there through June 30, the day before the City Council's budget deadline.The protesters are apparently made up of two separate groups.They have put out calls on social media for food, sleeping bags, and for local businesses to make restrooms available.----------