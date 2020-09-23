race in america

Social media roars with reaction following indictment in Breonna Taylor case

Supporters are speaking out after a grand jury indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky.

A grand jury has indicted a fired Kentucky police officer on criminal charges in the Breonna Taylor case - but not for her death. ABC News' Dan Abrams explains those charges.



The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.

SEE ALSO: Breonna Taylor announcement: Grand jury indicts 1 police officer in her death

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found in her home.

Founder of The Grassroots Law Project Shaun King said the indictment is "a grave injustice" according to his Twitter. He continued saying "calling this a slap in the face is an understatement."





The NAACP wrote, "This is NOT what #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor looks like!"


SEE ALSO: A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor

The president of the NAACP also posted a video with his reaction, followed with this statement: "Today's decision to only indict 1 officer with 3 counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment is a national disgrace. We must take this anger to the polls and vote. If you've already voted, get your friends to vote. The only way to change the system is to overwhelm it. #BreonnaTaylor."





Civil Rights Advocate Ben Crump shared a photo of the indicted officer to Twitter and wrote, "Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor. This is outrageous and offensive!"



Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who took part in a demonstration for racial equality before the first NFL game of the season, called the situation "just crazy."

Deshaun Watson has voiced support for racial justice in the past. So, this was how he reacted to just one officer being indicted in the case of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police.



Activist Lecrae called the indictment "all kind of numbing."



Rapper Common also shared the news on Twitter and followed with, "#SayHerName: #BreonnaTaylor"



Writer Roxane Gay wrote, "This country will break your heart at every possible turn. But Breonna Taylor and her murder will not be forgotten. This injustice will not be forgotten."



Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys also expressed her reaction, calling this "a PRIME example of Rotten to the CORE!!! UnJust!!!"



Actress Kerry Washington tweeted about Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his handling of the case saying, "Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump's short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.



Actress Viola Davis also shared her frustation and wrote, " BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times."

