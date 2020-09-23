Protests erupt in New York City after indictment in Breonna Taylor case

By Eyewitness News

The Illinois National Guard has been put on standby for the reaction to the anticipated charging decision in Breonna Taylor's police shooting death.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Protests are taking place in New York City Wednesday night after criminal charges were passed down to a Kentucky police officer in the Breonna Taylor case.

The Kentucky grand jury charged fired Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor's neighbors' homes during the raid on the night of March 13.

The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.

Despite the indictment, no charges were filed in the death of Taylor, which has sparked outrage throughout the country.

"I know that not everyone will be satisfied with the charges we've reported today," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.

After weeks of protests and months of investigating, Hankinson was accused of firing blindly into several apartments and recklessly endangering Taylor's neighbors, and that the other two officers were justified in their use of force.

"Our investigation found that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force, after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker," Cameron said.

Meanwhile protests for Breonna Taylor are taking place in the New York City Wednesday night.

