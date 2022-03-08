Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested, charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

Proud Boys former chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wasn't there when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021.
Police arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020.
Tarrio was released from jail on Jan. 14 after serving his five-month sentence for that case.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
