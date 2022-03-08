Politics

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested, charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON -- The leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for what federal prosecutors say was his role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Proud Boys former chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wasn't there when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021.

Police arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020.

Tarrio was released from jail on Jan. 14 after serving his five-month sentence for that case.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.



Aug. 23, 2021: Proud Boys leader who burned Black Lives Matter flag gets 5 months in jail
Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, 36, was arrested after he arrived in Washington ahead of protests planned by supporters of President Donald Trump.

