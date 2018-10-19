Proud Boys members arrested in Manhattan clash after GOP speaker

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have made two arrests in connection with a violent clash that erupted outside of a Republican club following a speech by the founder of a controversial far-right group.

Authorities say 38-year-old Geoffrey Young, a member of the group known as the "Proud Boys," is charged with riot and attempted assault. Jay Kinsman was also taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Young and Kinsman are among a dozen suspects police say were involved a series of fights following a speech by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, who describe themselves as "Western Chauvinists."

Video shows men throwing punches, kicking a person knocked to the ground and chanting "USA" outside of the Metropolitan Republican Club on the Upper East Side.

The suspects wanted for riot and attempted assault were identified as nine members of the Proud Boys and three members of Antifa, who police say circled around the block to continue the altercation after officers initially stopped it.
Authorities say attempts to keep opposing members separated at the end of the speech were foiled when the masked members of the Antifa protest group looped around the block and intercepted members of the Proud Boys who were being escorted by police.

On Friday, McInnes informed officials that he will facilitate the surrender of all the members of his group wanted by police. At least four are expected to surrender at the 19th Precinct, according to a lawyer who is in communication with detectives.

The rest should be in custody soon after that.

