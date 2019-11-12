Public can weigh in on MTA's $50 billion capital plan at hearing

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK -- The public can weigh in on a plan for New York to spend over $50 billion on commuter infrastructure projects over the next five years.

New York's Democratic-led state Legislature is holding a hearing Tuesday at the Assembly hearing room in New York City.

The Metropolitan Transportation Agency's plan comes as it faces scrutiny over the performance of its subway and calls to modernize the system.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says the MTA's plan will improve the lives of riders.

The plan includes $51.5 billion of investments in subways, buses and commuter railroads, as well as $3.3 billion for investments in bridges and tunnels.

The MTA board approved the plan Sept. 25 and it now awaits approval from a board of elected officials including Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymtasubwaynew york state politicssubway construction
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold to grip NYC area
Snow Alert issued for NYC on Tuesday
Disney+ streaming service goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Masked suspects target real estate mogul's Bronx mansion
Closing arguments in East Village explosion trial
Former Suffolk DA Spota set to face trial
New Yorkers head to DC to fight for DACA
Show More
Armed robbery during party at Lower Manhattan hotel
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
NYC salutes veterans, active military at Veterans Day Parade
Water main break prompts evacuation, closure of popular NJ mall
More TOP STORIES News