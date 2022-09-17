Eyewitness News Live: Puerto Rico under hurricane warning

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- During college football season, Eyewitness News at 6:00 p.m. will stream here and on our connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Android and Apple.

Here are some of the stories we are following:

Puerto Rico under hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches

Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding, and power outages.

8-year-old girl dies after fire in Queens

An 8-year-old girl died and two other people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire damaged a home in Queens Saturday.

Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects to the monarch.