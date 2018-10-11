Surveillance video captured the moment a gas pump burst into flames in New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.Crews responded to the scene at the Lukoil Gas Station on Route 4 at 3 p.m.Officials say a driver started to pull away before they finished pumping the gas. It caused the entire pump to tip over and hit the ground.The vapors then ignited from the gasoline, causing the pump to burst into flames.No injuries were reported in the incident.----------