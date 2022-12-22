  • Full Story
Charcuterie for your puppy!

ByPhilip Torres via Localish logo
Thursday, December 22, 2022 6:18PM
Charcuterie for your puppy!
Dog Mom wanted a 100% home-made version of her pups favorite snacks.

Fresno, California -- Haley Rodriguez, found a way to turn her love of charcuterie boards into a budding business. Based out of Fresno, Puppercuterie is a way to celebrate or spoil man's best friend. The treats are more healthy and more natural-based. So there's less risk and something they would give their animals. Concerned with various recalls over the years from big name-brand treats, Rodriguez was determined to only feed her furry friends 100% homemade treats with minimal ingredients. Rodriguez has been taking orders through her Puppercuterie Instagram page that's gained a following over the last five months. Holiday and birthday boxes are also options.

