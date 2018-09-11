DES MOINES, Iowa --A puppy is recovering after he was exposed to methamphetamine just a day before his very first dog show.
Five-month-old Kingsley's owner took him to the 24-hour veterinary specialties office after he noticed the show pup was acting strange.
"Head-bobbing, tremoring, agitation, not mentally appropriate for a healthy puppy," Dr. Leah Brass with Iowa Veterinary Specialties stated a few of Kingsley's symptoms.
Brass says she did not examine Kingsley, but she says that the veterinarian on call came to one conclusion.
"He was probably exposed to methamphetamine. His presenting signs were very typical for amphetamine exposure in dogs," Brass told KCCI.
A day following the emergency treatment, Kingsley was doing much better.
Kingsley's owner, Matthew Palmer, says he retraced his steps and concludes the source of the puppy's exposure was at the hotel.
Palmer says he examined his hotel room at the Days Inn West and found a "small muffin crumb size of a white powdery substance."
Police were contacted to test the substance and the results came back positive for methamphetamine.
There was not enough of the drug to continue testing, but Palmer says this will make him more diligent to make sure his pets are safe anywhere he takes them.
----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts