Video captures violent purse snatching in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Dramatic video shows the moment a man violently snatched a woman's purse and ran off.It happened on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:25 a.m. on 97th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.Police say the suspect grabbed the 61-year-old's purse from behind, throwing her to the ground.He then ran into a silver sedan with another person and drove off.No arrests have been made at this time.The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from NYC Health and Hospitals/Queens.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------