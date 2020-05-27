Video captures violent purse snatching in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Dramatic video shows the moment a man violently snatched a woman's purse and ran off.
It happened on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:25 a.m. on 97th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens.
Police say the suspect grabbed the 61-year-old's purse from behind, throwing her to the ground.
He then ran into a silver sedan with another person and drove off.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from NYC Health and Hospitals/Queens.
Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
