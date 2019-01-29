Push for hate crime charges in deadly hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer has the latest on the deadly hammer attack in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Lawmakers are renewing their push to declare hate crime charges in the hammer attack that killed three people inside a Brooklyn restaurant.

City leaders, Asian-American community leaders and some family members of the victims gathered at a news conference in Sunset Park Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich walked into Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay shortly after 5 p.m. on January 15 and began attacking unsuspecting victims with a hammer, sending customers and workers fleeing for their lives.

The restaurant's chef, 34-year old Fufai Pun, was killed in the initial attack. The restaurant's manager, 50-year-old Tsz Mat Pun, and the owner, 60-year-old Kheong Ng-Thang, were critically injured and taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn Hospital. Both later died.

"I call it a hate crime massacre," said City Councilman Mark Treyger. "Just as I described to you how the business represents the best of America, what happened on that day represents one of the darkest parts that we have to confront and beat, in our city, our society and our country as well."

There was also a call at the news conference for tolerance and unity.

The suspect remains hospitalized in the psychiatric ward at Kings County Hospital and is not expected in court in the near future.

He is facing murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.

Investigators said it appears to have been an unprovoked attack.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brooklynhammer attackrestaurantSheepshead BayBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
1 dead, 2 critically hurt after employees attacked with hammer at Brooklyn restaurant
Top Stories
NJ family faced with painful decision after daughter hit by driver
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
PD: Man stabs girlfriend with screwdriver, rams her with car
AccuWeather Alert: Deep freeze coming
1 hurt, 1 arrested in wild brawl during LI high school game
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Suspected MS-13 members charged in fellow student's stabbing
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
Show More
NY woman says she OK'd life support termination for stranger
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in NJ police-involved shooting
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Teen put in choke hold, kicked in head in Bronx robbery
Las Vegas mass shooting: No motive determined by FBI
More News