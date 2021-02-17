$10K reward offered for person of interest in Yale murder case

By Eyewitness News
NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- The U.S. Marshals are increasing their reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Massachusetts man named as a person of interest in the murder of a Yale student.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan in the case surrounding the murder of Yale University student Kevin Jiang.

RELATED | Murder mystery rocks Yale University after grad student found fatally shot off campus

Jiang, 26, a student of Yale's School of the Environment, was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car on a New Haven street on February 6.

Pan is currently charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle.

He was last seen in the early morning hours on February 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia.

According to officials, Pan's family says he was carrying a black backpack and was acting strange.

They ask that anyone with information on Pan's whereabouts contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).

