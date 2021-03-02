Search expanded for MIT grad student in Yale killing of Kevin Jiang

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- U.S. Marshals expanded the nationwide manhunt on Monday for the suspect in the murder of a Yale University graduate student.

On Friday, New Haven police obtained an arrest warrant charging MIT graduate student, Qinxuan Pan, with murder in the shooting death of Yale University student Kevin Jiang.
The suspect is still believed to be on the loose at this time.



The 26-year-old Jiang was found shot to death and lying outside his car on a New Haven street on February 6.

New Haven police had previously only named Pan as a person of interest in the murder.

Pan was last seen in the early morning hours on February 11, driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia.

According to family, Pan was carrying a black backpack and was acting strange.

Authorities say Pan is a 6-foot-tall man weighing 170 pounds with short black hair.

The U.S. Marshals are currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Pan.
Police say they are looking for a 29-year-old Massachusetts man as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Yale graduate student last weekend in Connecticut.



They ask that anyone with information on Pan's whereabouts contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).

