missing girl

'Derion snapped': Quanell X believes after jailhouse talk that suspect punched Maleah Davis

HOUSTON, Texas -- On Friday, Houston community activist Quanell X provided a jarring revelation in the month-long disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Saying that he talked with Derion Vence, the suspect in the girl's disappearance, Quanell said Vence told him the girl is dead and that her body was dumped off a road in Arkansas.

The revelation caused law enforcement to mobilize, with the search shifting to Hempstead County and the Hope, Arkansas area.

RELATED: Revelation sends police to Arkansas in search for Maleah Davis' body
EMBED More News Videos

MALEAH DAVIS: Latest after unknown remains found during search



Hours after making that revelation, Quanell spoke with ABC13 Eyewitness News about what Vence told him. He said the 26-year-old was adamant that he was telling the truth.

"Derion snapped," Quanell told anchor Chauncy Glover.

In a 15-minute interview, which you can watch in the video above, Quanell said Vence told him he felt overwhelmed because he took care of Maleah and his other kids 90 percent of the time. The girl's mother, Brittany Bowens, was not there.

According to Quanell, Vence said Bowens was headed out of town when she called and accused him of being gay. Quanell said that this what Vence said set him off.

"He was angry with Brittany and he was very agitated with Brittany about her discovering him, sending these pictures of his private parts to another man and she calling him gay and saying that she was giving a ring back to him that drove him over the edge," Quanell said.

Bowens has denied claims of knowing about prior abuse or covering it up.

Quanell's talk with Vence produced pertinent information for police.

According to Quanell, Vence admitted to him putting Maleah's body in a trash bag, putting the bag in the trunk and then driving to Hope, where he dumped the bag in a wooded area.

RELATED STORIES
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissing girlmissing children
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
MALEAH DAVIS: Child's body found not confirmed as missing girl
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Body found believed to be missing Utah girl
Search for missing Utah girl continues days after uncle's arrest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Latest: 11 killed, 6 hurt in shooting in Virginia Beach
Truck strikes pedestrians, crashes into building in Brooklyn
NYPD cop tearfully enters plea in alleged plot to kill husband
End of an era: Radio station 95.5 WPLJ signs off
Mega Millions jackpot at $444 million for Friday night's drawing
Parents celebrate 'empty nest' with hilarious photo shoot
Investigation: 8 NJ school bus drivers not qualified to drive kids
Show More
Firecracker thrown onto subway train causes panic, delays
Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for minimum wage hike
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
7 On Your Side solves former pro wrestler's sewage mess
11-foot gator breaks into Florida home through kitchen window
More TOP STORIES News