Queen Elizabeth II dies: What to know about succession, funeral, coronation, more

LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96.

With the queen's death come questions about what happens next as the world has not witnessed a changeover in Britain's monarchy in 70 years.

The United Kingdom government and the royal family though have been planning for years in order to have a smooth transition after the queen's death, and to appropriately honor her history-making reign.

Here are the biggest questions answered about what happens next.

1. When and where will Elizabeth's funeral take place?

The queen's funeral will take place 10 days after her death, following tradition of observing a national period of mourning.

Elizabeth's funeral is expected to be held at Westminster Abbey, which would make her the first sovereign to have a funeral there since 1760.

The queen's funeral is expected to be attended by dignitaries and heads of states from around the world.

Westminster Abbey normally holds 2,200 congregants, but extra seating can be arranged to accommodate over 8,000 people as it did at the queen's coronation.

2. Where will the queen be buried?

The queen is expected to be laid to rest in a private burial at St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she spent much of her final years.

Inside the chapel, the queen will be buried next to her father, King George VI, her sister, Princess Margaret, and Prince Philip, the queen's beloved husband of 73 years.

3. Will there be a procession or memorial for the public to attend?

There are expected to be opportunities for the public to pay their respects to the queen. Buckingham Palace will announce further details in the days to come.

4. When will Prince Charles's coronation take place?

Charles, the eldest child of Elizabeth and Philip, became the King of England immediately upon his mother's death.

On the day after the queen's death, the Accession Council, led by government figures, is expected to meet at St. James's Palace in London to formally proclaim Charles as the new sovereign.

Charles's coronation is likely to take place several months from now.

The queen's coronation, for example, took place on June 2, 1953, 14 months after she ascended to the throne upon the death of her father.

5. Will Camilla be crowned alongside Charles?

Yes, Camilla and Charles are expected to be crowned side-by-side.

In February, the queen requested that Camilla be known as Queen Consort when Charles became king.

Queen Consort is the title given to the spouse of a king, and under U.K. law, whoever is married to a king would immediately become that and be known as queen.

When Charles and Camilla married in 2005 there was some debate as to what title Camilla, a divorcee, would take when Charles became king. At the time of their wedding, a spokesperson for the couple suggested she would take the title Princess Consort.

The queen's request, made in a letter to mark her 70 years on the throne, was the first time the 96-year-old queen had publicly addressed her daughter-in-law's role in the future monarchy.

6. Will Prince William, Duchess Kate and other royal family members receive new titles?

Now that Charles is king, his oldest son, Prince William, becomes heir to the throne and becomes the Duke of Cornwall.

With the new title, William inherits the Duchy of Cornwall, the private estate that was established in 1337 to provide financial independence for the heir to the throne and his family. Kate, formerly the Duchess of Cambridge, inherits the new title of the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles still has to appoint his son as the Prince of Wales, which is expected to happen sometime in the coming days.

William, Kate and their three children -- Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte -- moved this summer from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

With the death of the queen and the ascension of their grandfather, Charles, to king, George, Louis and Charlotte have each moved up in the line of succession.

Charles's youngest son, Prince Harry, has also moved up in the line of succession, as have his two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The titles of Harry and his wife, Meghan, are expected to stay as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple stepped down from their roles as senior, working royals in 2020.