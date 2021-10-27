queen elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth cancels climate conference trip amid health concerns

By Danica Kirka, Associated Press
LONDON -- Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her planned appearance at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, accepting doctors' advice to rest just days after spending the night in a hospital for tests.

The 95-year-old monarch announced Tuesday that she has "regretfully'' decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the reception on Nov. 1 - a move that will dash the hopes of Britain's Conservative government, which is anxious to show the importance of the session to the fate of the planet. The climate conference runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 and her attendance was meant to kick it off in style and splendor.

"Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message,'' Buckingham Palace said.

The news came after the sovereign held virtual audiences Tuesday at Windsor Castle - the first since revelations that her doctors ordered her to rest last week.

The sovereign greeted the ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland during her first technology-aided appearance since she was driven to London's King Edward VII's Hospital on Oct. 20 for "preliminary investigations." She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime the next day and has been taking on light duties since.

The queen underwent the medical tests after she canceled a scheduled trip to mark 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, and the palace said she had "reluctantly" accepted advice to rest for a few days. The matter was not related to COVID-19.

Her doctors ordered rest last week after the monarch who likes to be seen by the people carried out a hectic series of events. She held audiences with diplomats, had a reception at Windsor Castle for global business leaders and attended the horse races at Ascot.

Her hospital visit last week came amid general disquiet about Elizabeth's health. Days earlier, she was seen using a walking stick at a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity. Although she had used a cane in 2003, it was after she underwent knee surgery.

The queen's husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021 at 99. Elizabeth has enjoyed robust health throughout her life, becoming Britain's longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch. She is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee - 70 years on the throne - next year.
