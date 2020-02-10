Video shows men ambushing robbery victim in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD released surveillance video that appears to show a carefully planned mugging in Queens.The video starts with the suspects hiding behind a car in Jamaica on January 11 around 9:50 p.m.As the victim opens the door of an apartment building at Lowe Court and 149th Street, the suspects push their way inside.They force him through the lobby, strike his head with a gun, and rob him of his cellphone and $570 in cash.Police are looking for the three men who fled in a gray SUV.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------