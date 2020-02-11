Man beaten, knocked unconscious in broad daylight on Queens street

By
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A 61-year-old man was beaten for no apparent reason on Sunday in Queens.

It happened in Ozone Park near the victim's home, and residents tell Eyewitness News this kind of violence isn't new.

Shahhab Uddin has still not regained consciousness

"He was continually bleeding...cut near his eyes," said Uddin's grandson, Mohammad Ahmed.

Uddin is just the latest victim of what some say is a crime wave that has terrorized the area.

Last month, Jamil Hussain was beaten and robbed.

"They attacked just as the train was coming," Hussain told Eyewitness News, "They punched me and kicked me when I fell."

Activist Mike Scala says a lot of times crime does not get reported, because the victims are afraid.

Residents want more police and will meet with officers on Thursday to demand more of a presence.

As for Uddin, it is unclear how he is going to recover.

