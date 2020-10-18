COVID News: Police bust Queens banquet hall with more than 200 inside

The New York City Sherriff's Department tweeted that it shut down an illegal gathering at the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park.
10/17/20 @ 0137HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar/party event inside 106-09 Rockaway Blvd, Queens: 215+ people, no liquor license, illegal liquor storage and sales, violation of emergency orders, 4 organizers charged with multiple criminal, health ABC offenses. pic.twitter.com/rlu3kR8Vrz— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 17, 2020
Deputies say they found more than 215 people inside the building shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.
The Sherriff's office says the hall was serving liquor without a license.
Four people are facing criminal charges.
In September, a wedding reception at the Elite Palace in Woodside was busted after police found nearly 300 people inside.
Authorities received a tip about the people attending the wedding, and when they arrived they observed large groups of people entering the location through what appeared to be an indoor parking area. They also heard loud music coming from the location.
Officials say that the wedding had indoor seating, food, and alcohol service in addition to a band playing live music.
