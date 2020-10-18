Health & Fitness

COVID News: Police bust Queens banquet hall with more than 200 inside

By Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Coronavirus crackdown efforts include a banquet hall bust in Queens.

The New York City Sherriff's Department tweeted that it shut down an illegal gathering at the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park.



Deputies say they found more than 215 people inside the building shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

The Sherriff's office says the hall was serving liquor without a license.

Four people are facing criminal charges.

In September, a wedding reception at the Elite Palace in Woodside was busted after police found nearly 300 people inside.
Nearly 300 people celebrated, without being socially distant at a wedding reception in Queens on Friday night.



Authorities received a tip about the people attending the wedding, and when they arrived they observed large groups of people entering the location through what appeared to be an indoor parking area. They also heard loud music coming from the location.

Officials say that the wedding had indoor seating, food, and alcohol service in addition to a band playing live music.

ALSO READ | Officials crack down on planned 1,000-person wedding

