Be Kind: Easter Bunny makes special visit to Queens shelter

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The Easter Bunny made a special visit to kids and single mothers at a shelter in Queens on Saturday.

He handed out hundreds of toys, gift bags, and holiday candies at Saratoga Shelter.

A nonprofit group organized the event with help from police, firefighters, and U.S. Customs.

The bunny also visited the nearby Salvation Army.

"Operation Jack Rabbit" will donate nearly 1,000 Easter baskets to kids in need.



