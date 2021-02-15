Woman fatally struck by vehicle at car wash in Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle at a car wash in Queens Monday afternoon.
Police say it happened on Cross Bay Boulevard and Gold Road in Ozone Park around 2 p.m.
The 54-year-old woman was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Officials say they have a person in custody.
Police are investigating the accident.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
