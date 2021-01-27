1 hospitalized after elevated carbon monoxide levels found in Queens apartment: FDNY

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10044310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities are searching for a missing Drew University student last seen on the New Jersey campus a week ago.

Investigators say 54-year-old Asif Raja set the fire in several locations inside his restaurant, but the sprinkler system knocked the flames down.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- One person was taken to the hospital after elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found at a building in Queens, according to authorities.FDNY officials say firefighters reported to 34-45 Leavitt Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of a cardiac arrest.Upon arrival, first responders were alerted by their meters to elevated levels of of carbon monoxide.Officials say Con Edison was notified and the affected areas of the location were vented and readings returned to normal.One person was taken to Flushing Hospital. The condition of the victim is not yet known.Con Edison says the incident happened in apartment #2D.They say a hot water appliance inside of a bathroom malfunctioned.The fire department that responded to the scene turned the appliance off.Con Edison says they tagged the appliance, which will have to undergo an inspection before it's turned back on.No other apartments or residents were affected by the incident.