Woman killed after bathroom appliance malfunctions in Queens, creating carbon monoxide leak

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A woman is dead after a carbon monoxide leak in her Queens apartment.Police say the woman was found unconscious Tuesday night in the building on Leavitt Street in Flushing.Other residents were temporarily evacuated and the building was vented.The woman was rushed to Flushing Hospital but was pronounced dead.The leak was traced to an appliance malfunction in the woman's apartment, and is under investigation.Con Edison said that a hot water appliance inside of a bathroom malfunctioned.No other apartments or residents were affected, the utility said.It's not yet known what caused the appliance to malfunction.----------