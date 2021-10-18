Traffic

Mother killed, 3-year-old son survives, in head-on crash in Queens

Mother killed, 3-year-old son survives head-on crash

KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A mother died, but her three-year-old boy survived, in a head-on crash along Forest Park in the Kew Gardens section of Queens.

The 22-year-old woman was killed when the Toyota Corolla she was riding in veered into oncoming traffic at Park Lane South and Mayfair Road just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained severe head and body trauma.

The woman was in the back seat with her three-year-old son, who was not injured but taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The 21-year-old driver, the boy's father, was traveling northbound on Park Lane South when he veered into the opposite lane, striking a Toyota Camry head-on.



He is in custody for suspicion of drunk driving.

The 44-year-old Camry driver was treated for minor injuries at Jamaica Medical Center.

