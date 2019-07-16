Queens deli owner struck in face with power drill, loses teeth

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are searching for a man known as Frederico after he allegedly attacked the owner of a deli and struck him the face with a power drill.The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, inside 41st Grocery Store on 30th Avenue and 41st Street in Astoria.Authorities say a known individual who frequents the commercial establishment engaged in an unknown verbal dispute with a female deli employee.The 44-year-old owner intervened and tried to stop the dispute, at which time the individual allegedly struck him in the face with a Dewalt power drill he had in his possession before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.The victim sustained a laceration to the mouth and lost three teeth.EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital, where he was treated and released.Nothing was stolen in the incident.The individual is known as Frederico and is described as a 37-year-old white or Hispanic male, approximately 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with a medium build, blue eyes, light complexion, and long wavy blonde hair.He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, sunglasses, shorts and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are strictly confidential.----------