Man, 65, and boy, 6, killed as fire burns through home in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 65-year-old man and a six-year-old boy died in a tragic house fire in Flushing, Queens Monday morning.

Fire broke out inside the home on 157th Street just after 1 a.m.

The two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another six-year-old boy was burned and taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

All the victims are related.

In addition, the FDNY says two firefighters treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another civilian refused medical attention at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

