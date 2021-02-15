Man, 65, and boy, 6, killed as fire burns through home in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10339739" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man has been arrested and charged Sunday in connection to a string of subway attacks that left two people dead.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A 65-year-old man and a six-year-old boy died in a tragic house fire in Flushing, Queens Monday morning.Fire broke out inside the home on 157th Street just after 1 a.m.The two were pronounced dead at the scene.Another six-year-old boy was burned and taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.All the victims are related.In addition, the FDNY says two firefighters treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another civilian refused medical attention at the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------