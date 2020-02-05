72-year-old man killed, firefighters injured in Queens house fire

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A 72-year-old man was killed and several others were injured in a fire in Queens on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a home on 56th Street just after 3 p.m. and spread to another home.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene to try to contain the blaze from spreading down the block.

At least 10 firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said, but they believed all of the residents made it out OK.

"By the time we discovered a victim on the second floor, in the bathtub, we were able to get him down, we transported him immediately to the hospital and he was alive, but then at the hospital he succumbed to his injuries," an FDNY official said.

Neighbors said the victim was friendly and had lived in the apartment for decades.

"This guy was a sweetheart, he was a really nice guy, I feel really bad, I feel terrible," one neighbor said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodsidequeensnew york cityfatal firehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News