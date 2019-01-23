Queens fire: 1 dead, mother and infant safe after jumping out window

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
One person was killed and two others, including a child, were injured when a four-alarm fire tore through three homes in Queens Wednesday.

The flames broke out around 1:30 p.m. at 114-30 158th Street in Jamaica and quickly spread to two neighboring structures.

Authorities say a woman in her early 40s who appears be disabled was unable to escape the fire.

She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A mother was also forced to jump out the second window while holding her infant.

Both were hospitalized but are expected to survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

