One person was killed and two others, including a child, were injured when a four-alarm fire tore through three homes in Queens Wednesday.The flames broke out around 1:30 p.m. at 114-30 158th Street in Jamaica and quickly spread to two neighboring structures.Authorities say a woman in her early 40s who appears be disabled was unable to escape the fire.She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.A mother was also forced to jump out the second window while holding her infant.Both were hospitalized but are expected to survive.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------