JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --One person was killed and two others, including a child, were injured when a four-alarm fire tore through three homes in Queens Wednesday.
The flames broke out around 1:30 p.m. at 114-30 158th Street in Jamaica and quickly spread to two neighboring structures.
Authorities say a woman in her early 40s who appears be disabled was unable to escape the fire.
She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A mother was also forced to jump out the second window while holding her infant.
Both were hospitalized but are expected to survive.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
