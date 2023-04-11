Extra Time: 2 young lives lost in Queens fire sparked by e-bike battery

Two young lives were lost Monday in another fire sparked by an e-bike lithium-ion battery.

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Two young lives were lost Monday in another fire sparked by an e-bike lithium-ion battery.

The fire happened in Astoria, Queens, where a family of six became trapped by the fast-moving flames.

A 7-year-old boy and 19-year-old girl were killed in the blaze. Investigators are looking into an e-bike as the cause.

Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang was live at the scene with the latest details on 'Eyewitness News Extra Time.'

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

Bank employee killed 4 in Louisville shooting, police say

A 25-year-old used a rifle to kill four people -- including a close friend of the governor -- Monday at the Louisville bank where he was an employee, authorities said. The shooting, the 15th mass killing in the country this year, comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) to the south. That state's governor and his wife also had friends killed in that shooting.

House panel to examine Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's policies

The House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing next week with victims who they say are suffering under Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's policies. The field hearing is scheduled for April 17 at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan.

9,000+ Rutgers University faculty members on strike

Thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey's flagship university went on strike Monday, the first such job action in the school's 257-year history.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

