FDNY battles multi-alarm fire at industrial complex in Queens

Ken Rosato reports the fire broke out in a commercial building on 30th Street which houses several businesses.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A third alarm fire exploded through a building in an industrial complex in Long Island City, Queens.

The fire broke out in a commercial building on 30th Street which houses several businesses, just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters were met with heavy flames shooting out of all sides of the one-story structure and through the roof.

It took more than an hour to get the heavy flames under control.

One firefighter suffered an injury described as minor.

30th Street was closed between 47th and Hunter's Point avenues, and Hunter's Point Ave. was closed at 30th Street, as the fire department activity continued.

