2 firefighters injured, 140 respond during 3-alarm fire at building in Queens

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Two firefighters were injured during a three-alarm fire that started at a building in Queens on Tuesday.

Officials say 33 units and 140 firefighters responded to the scene of the fire which started in a three-story building on Northern Boulevard in South Richmond Hill.

According to the FDNY, the fire reached a third-alarm and spread to neighboring buildings on the left and right.

Officials say two of the buildings had actual fire and one only had smoke.

No rescues were performed during the incident and all occupants were able to get out on their own.

Officials say the two firefighters are being evaluated by EMS but their injuries are not considered critical.

The fire has been knocked down and is under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

