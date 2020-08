Reopen NYC: How to attend a virtual Queens jobs fair

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- WABC-TV is a proud partner of a "Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair " hosted by Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee happening on Wednesday August 26th.This is the seventh installment of the job fair held every third Wednesday to connect Queens job seekers to available employment opportunities.Featured employers and recruiters include: The Child Center of New York, Constructive Partnerships Unlimited, the Council for Airport Opportunity, LIFE Camp, Inc., Mercy Home, Metro One Loss Prevention, MetroPlus Health Plan, New York Life, Quality Services for the Autism Community (QSAC), Queens Centers for Progress, the United States Census Bureau, WATCH GUARD 24/7, Workforce1 and the Young Adult Institute (YAI).The Virtual Queens Jobs Recruitment Fair will take place on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 online from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.Prospective applicants interested in participating in the live interactive Q&A via Zoom Webinar must RSVP by Tuesday, August 25 at www.queensbp.org/rsvp The Jobs Recruitment Fair will also be livestreamed on this page.Participants and viewers will hear brief presentations from employers and recruiters seeking to fill hundreds of positions in a variety of service fields including developmental support, transportation, retail, security and more.