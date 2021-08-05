Murder investigation after lawyer found dead in Queens office

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A murder investigation is underway after a lawyer was found dead in a Queens office Thursday.

A cleaning person discovered the body of 65-year-old Charles Zolot just before 6 a.m. on the second floor of an office building on 82nd Street in Jackson Heights.

Police said he was laying on his back and had suffered a puncture wound to his chest and trauma to his back.

When they first heard the news, other lawyers in the building figured Zolot died of natural causes. But as the day went on, it became clear that wasn't the case.


There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the website for Zolot's business, he was a divorce and child custody lawyer and also handled real estate disputes.

Zolot was supposed to be in Queens Supreme Court Thursday on a case.

Fellow lawyers who also had offices in the building said a member of the clerical staff reported feeling frightened by one of Zolot's clients.

"As a lawyer, you're always afraid of some clients that could get really upset with you, and we're living in a very crazy time when people get very agitated very quickly," attorney Mark Drucker said.

Other lawyers said this case could turn out to be a wake-up call in a profession where people handle bitter disputes.

"It's definitely something that concerns me, and, it's sad, he was out here trying to make a living," attorney Jamel Oeser-Sweat said.

