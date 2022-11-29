Man arrested after emaciated dog, puppies found in back of car in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A man was arrested in Queens after police found an emaciated dog and several puppies in the back of his car.

The NYPD says 27-year-old Philadelphia resident Ravon Service was charged with eight counts of torture and neglect of animals and seven counts of carrying an animal in a cruel manner.

Officers pulled the suspect over for having a loud exhaust on Woodhaven Boulevard on Saturday around 4 p.m.

Following the stop, officers found an emaciated dog and several puppies in a container with no access to food, water or adequate space.

The dogs were temporarily transported to an ASPCA partner for care.

They will be transferred to another facility in the coming days.

