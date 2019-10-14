Queens man becomes 25th bicyclist killed on NYC streets this year

By Eyewitness News
BROAD CHANNEL, Queens (WABC) -- A 65-year-old man in Queens has become the 25th bicyclist killed on New York City's streets this year.

Bogdan Darmetko was hit and killed while biking along Cross Bay Boulevard at East 4th Road Sunday afternoon in Broad Channel.

It happened at an area where there are usually bike lanes, but those lanes were temporarily removed for resurfacing work.

People who live nearby say the intersection needs a stoplight because drivers routinely speed there.

The driver in this crash stayed on the scene and is not facing charges at this time.

