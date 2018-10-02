Police in Queens are searching for the man who knocked a mother unconscious right in front of her 4-year-old son.The NYPD released a picture of the suspect in the broad daylight attack.It happened Monday afternoon on 84th Street in Ozone Park.Police say the suspect repeatedly punched the 35-year-old mother, knocked her out and stole her purse.Good Samaritans chased after him, but he managed to climb onto a nearby roof and escape.The victim suffered bruising and swelling to her face and body. She was treated and released from a nearby hospital. The 4-year-old boy was unharmed.The suspect is described as a black man, 40 to 50 years old, 5'8" to 5'9" tall, and 150lbs.He was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a dark colored long sleeved shirt, blue jeans and he had a black backpack.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------