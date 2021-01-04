Queens Place Mall all clear after suspicious package, dog rescued

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- The Queens Place Mall was evacuated Monday morning due to a suspicious package. The NYPD gave the all clear sometime after 10 a.m.

A suspicious vehicle was first spotted around 8:30 a.m.

It had a small can-like object attached to it, which may have been an intentional hoax. A Black Lives Matter sign was attached to the can.

Additionally, NYPD officers rescued a husky that was trapped inside the vehicle. They immediately gave the dog some water. It is not known how long the dog was left inside.


Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle.

