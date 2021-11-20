Protest of Kyle Rittenhouse verdict leads to 5 arrests in Queens; peaceful protest held in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Five people were arrested after protests in Queens broke out in reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.Kyrk Freeman, 22, Charles Edmonds, 37, Jonathan Lefokowitz, 38, Daniel Wattley, 28, and Alexander Davis, 33, are all facing multiple charges including Riot, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Unlawful Assembly, and Pedestrian Walks in Roadway. They all received desk appearance tickets.Police recovered a hatchet, an axe, black spray paint, and a graffiti marker."Last night, 40 to 50 anarchists dressed in black assembled at Crowley Park in Elmhurst and then entered Middle Village to vandalize and disturb the peace. These rioters vandalized property, tore down American flags, turned over garbage cans, jumped on and spray-painted cars, and blocked traffic," New York City Councilman Robert Holden said in a statement.Holden was to be joined by New York City Mayor-Elect and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams at a news conference later Saturday to denounce the vandalism.The NYPD tweeted pictures overnight of a car that was vandalized in Middle Village.Meanwhile, a demonstration in Brooklyn was peaceful.A large group gathered outside of the Barclays Center and then made its way over the Brooklyn Bridge and into Lower Manhattan."Well I wasn't really surprised, at that point I had heard that a lot of right-wing people like Rittenhouse who had traveled out of state to really escalate violence. I knew that he was going to get away with it," demonstrator Chase Louden said."It's just absurd to me and it really reveals just how broken the system is," demonstrator Natalia Marques said.Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after testifying he acted in self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S.Demonstrations also remained peaceful in Kenosha where protesters included dozens of community activists and the family members of shooting victims.A few of those protesters were detained, but no acts of violence were reported.A protest of about 200 people in Portland, Oregon was declared a riot after protesters started breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talked about burning down the Justice Center, KOIN TV reported.Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said shortly after the verdict that officers were working on plans for Friday night and the weekend, KOIN reported.By about 8:50 p.m., about 200 protesters had gathered in downtown Portland and blocked streets.By 9 p.m.., windows were broken and doors of city facilities were damaged. Police tweeted objects were being thrown at officers in the area., KOIN reported.The police tweeted: "A crowd has gathered near SE 2nd Avenue and SE Madison Street and participants have begun breaking windows and damaging doors of city facilities in the area. People are throwing objects at police officers in the area."Portland saw ongoing, often violent protests after the murder of George Floyd last year by police in Minneapolis. Some activists complained that the police were heavy-handed in their response.----------